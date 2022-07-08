Ride to End Alz SC begins statewide journey Friday

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists will travel hundreds of miles through South Carolina this weekend to raise money for a disease that affects so many.

“I just wanted to do something and I couldn’t write a big check. I always say that I couldn’t write a $2 million check upfront. So I’ve always been an amateur athlete, dirt athlete so maybe I can get somebody, the Association to support me doing a ride,” explained Scott Roark.

That was 14 years ago when Roark first got the idea to start what is now known as the Ride to End Alz after the disease hit close to home.

“The worst part is that my mom had been sick with Alzheimer’s for I think at that point about 8 years. She fought Alzheimer’s for 16,” he explained.

It started with fewer than two dozen cyclists raising about $20,000.

Now there are over 400 registered riders who have already raised $750,000 this year, and that number is still going up.

“All of this is to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s research, care, and support. So our cyclists have been fundraising and training for many months,” said Beth Sulkowski, Alzheimer’s Association SC VP of Communications.

Over the years people like Laura Hodges have joined the annual ride after her mom was also told she had Alzheimer’s.

“My mother’s worst fear was being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which when she was diagnosed she refused to believe it and still to this day 10 years later she has no idea she has Alzheimer’s. She just thinks she’s old and forgetful,” explained Hodges.

Hodges was never into cycling, but after her mom got the diagnosis a friend convinced her to join this ride.

Seven years later she loves to ride the bike and loves the 250+ mile bike ride she takes each summer.

The ride starts in Simpsonville and goes through Newberry and Orangeburg before ending in Mt. Pleasant.

“Everybody has a bib that we wear and people write names on the bib that they’re riding for and lots of times that’s what I focus on is whose names on the bib,” said Hodges.

“I do think about my mom, particularly the last day when I cross the bridge, you know we have a little conversation if you will. But what she went through, it’s nothing like what I’m doing. I’m doing three days, she lived with this disease,” added Roark.

While it’s too late to register to take part in the 255-mile bike ride, you can take part in the virtual challenge.

You can join all the riders through July and log 252 miles wherever, whenever, and however, you want.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.