Silver Alert issued for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing, elderly Buncombe County man.

Officials said 74-year-old Donald Allen Gange was last seen in Weaverville. He may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with short, gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Anyone who sees Gange should call Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or 911.

