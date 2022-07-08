Spartanburg County sees major growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Just riding through the Upstate, you can see development, growth, and much of that growth is happening in Spartanburg.

The county is currently in the middle of a housing boom--new apartments, new family homes and townhomes too. More development announcements are on the way this year.

The sight of bulldozers, caution tape and cranes, aren’t all too unfamiliar for Spartanburg lately. The county’s upward growth trend began when the BMW plant came. Since then, only more and more businesses have found their home in Spartanburg.

“We had 1.3 billion invested in Spartanburg county last year from new and existing industry and that created 4045 new jobs” said County Councilman and Development Committee chair David Britt.

“20-25 years ago, we planned for growth by putting the infrastructure in” he said.

Britt says road improvements years ago, like on Highway 290, were designed for business growth, -what they didn’t know at the time, was just how much growth it would be.

“It’s kind of like what comes first, the chicken or the egg? He said, “Well, it’s jobs that have driven people to Spartanburg.”

Britt says around 20 people are moving into the county a day. More people created a greater need for housing.

There are more than 3,000 new apartment units on the way in the city and hundreds of homes under construction across the county.

While some might be weary of change---others, like businesses, embrace it

“Everybody complains about parking, but I feel like if you have a hard time finding a parking spot it’s actually a good thing because it means that people are here and they’re doing stuff,” said Sharon Purzis the Hub City Bookstore manager.

Purzis says the bookstore had its best year yet in 2021, she thinks that’s because of the population growth in the county.

“It has to be that growth is fueling a lot of that” she said.

Councilman Britt says the next step will be quality of life improvements like shopping centers and parks.

“If you’re not growing, you’re dying and Spartanburg is definitely not dying” he said.

The county planning commission meeting set for Tuesday July 12th will also have new development projects presented. We’ll keep you updated on what those might be.

