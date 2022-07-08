Advertisement

Thousands without power in the Upstate

Power outage(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are thousands of customers in the Upstate without power.

According to Duke Energy, 1,480 customers in Pickens County are without power and 918 are without power in Spartanburg County.

The company says the power is expected to be back on for Spartanburg County residents by 11:15 p.m.

