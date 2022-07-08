Advertisement

VIDEO: Plane makes heart-stopping emergency landing on western NC highway

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A heart-stopping emergency plane landing on a highway in Swain County was caught on camera and the video is going viral.

The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

The emergency aboard the aircraft is unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

