WATCH: Person leaving explosives at Georgia Guidestones caught on surveillance video

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released surveillance video of a person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones as the investigation continues into the explosion.

GBI said agents are actively working to identify the person in the video, which was recorded on Wednesday morning when investigators say an explosion around 4 a.m. destroyed one of the granite slabs.

The rest of the controversial Guidestones were demolished because GBI says their Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit determined the structure was unsafe.

Anyone with information about the explosion should call the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

The mysterious Guidestones have been a point of controversy for Elbert County since they were built in 1980.

