19-year-old dies a day after shooting at Anderson Mall

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A teenager has died a day after a shooting at Anderson Mall, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

Anderson Police said they responded to the Anderson Mall on Saturday, July 9, at around 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot in the head. The victim was airlifted to Greenville Memorial for treatment.

The Anderson Coroner said the victim, 19-year-old Shy’heem Kalil Clemons, died at the hospital on Sunday, July 10.

The coroner said a preliminary investigation indicates Clemons was shot during an altercation at the mall.

According to officers, they believe this was an isolated incident between people who knew each other. They added that they cleared the mall with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, there is no suspect, but investigators are following leads.

This situation is developing, we will update this story as we learn more.

