Bryce McGowens shines in NBA Summer League debut

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In his NBA Summer League debut, former Wren High School and Legacy Early College star Bryce McGowens had a sensational outing.

McGowens led the Charlotte Hornets in scoring with 17 points. He also chipped in six rebounds and five assists. McGowens also shot the ball well. He connected on 6/13 shots, including 3/6 from three-point territory.

Unfortunately, McGowens’ strong performance didn’t result in the Hornets winning. They lost 96-84 against the Indiana Pacers.

Very little flow offensively for Charlotte thus far, but Bryce McGowens made a couple nice reads out of the pick-and-roll, also stuck this pull-up 3 vs. Indy's switch pic.twitter.com/t3shxK4RaH — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 8, 2022

McGowens was taken by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 40th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was then traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

About a week ago, McGowens inked a two-way deal with the Hornets, meaning he will split time between the NBA and the Hornets G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm.

The NBA Summer League runs from July 7th-17th. The NBA regular season starts on October 18, 2022.

Bryce McGowens step through and hits the floater with the foul pic.twitter.com/AUNiMZoegH — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.