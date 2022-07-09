More people attending flight school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Learning how to fly an airplane can be a tough task to accomplish. Aviation requires a lot of studying, air time, and maturity. However, it’s a challenge that many are accepting in Greenville.

We stopped by Greenville Aviation on on Airport Road Ext. To learn why so many people are signing up.

“They saw the new Top Gun movie, so that’s been a huge factor,” Kara Hamer, the school’s owner said. “People are hearing about the pilot shortage right now.”

A normal year would show about 75 active students. Since the coronavirus pandemic the number has more than doubled.

“We’re at about 200, 250,” Hamer said.

The school has around 20 instructors. Among them is Riley West, a 22-year-old, who was bitten by the ‘flight bug’ as a kid. He knew from a very early age that this was a career he wanted to pursue.

Students get to learn at their own pace, which takes away some of the stress. But, if you overthink it or don’t take it serious enough, flying could be lead to serious consequences.

FOX Carolina asked West what are common challenges students face when trying to get certified.

“Usually, them being in their own way,” West explained. “Them versus themselves.”

Inside look of a small airplane (Jarvis Robertson)

“Anything in that cockpit in the air, is where I want to be,” Zachary Martin said.

He’s been a student at Greenville Aviation for a year. He also became interested in flying at a young age.

Martin see’s aviation as a career goal. Therefore, his journey want look the same as others.

“Instructors are very fair but at the same time, they want to challenge you and make sure that you’re doing the best you can,” Martin said. “Ultimately being the safest you can be.”

“I definitely enjoy the lightbulb moment, just when they finally understand something after we’ve been chipping away at it for quite some time,” West explained.

FOX Carolina asked the student to describe the moment he first flew an airplane solo.

“Finally being able to pull back on the controls and lift off the ground, it was just satisfying, it was happy, it was joyful but same time it was kind of scary,” Martin said.

To get a private certification, a minimum of 40 flying hours is required along with passing written and oral exams.

It costs anywhere from $8,000 to $12,000 to become certified.

If you’re looking to become a commercial pilot, that will require a minimum of 250 hours.

Martin has 252 flight hours so far. He wants to fly commercial cargo.

“Once you get to that point where you get that private pilot’s certificate in your hand, it’s just like the world is yours,” he said gleefully .

