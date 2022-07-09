Advertisement

NC Troopers looking for car involved in recent deadly hit and run

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are looking for the car involved in a recent hit-and-run that killed one person near Swannanoa on Thursday night.

Troopers said the crash happened along US-70 near New Salem Road at around 10:43 p.m. Sadly, a motorcyclist involved in the crash passed away from their injuries soon after the collision.

The suspect’s car was described as a red Food Edge or Lincoln MKX from sometime between 2011 and 2014. The vehicle was last seen traveling on US-70 and could have some front-end damage or bumper damage underneath.

Anyone with information regarding this car or the crash is asked to call (828) 298-4253 or 1-800-445-1772.

