Officer returns to work months after fiery crash

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Marion police officer is returning to work this week after recovering from a fiery crash that happened in January.

Officer Breanna Toney was driving to work on Jan. 31 when her patrol car was hit by a truck and caught fire.

She was trapped in her vehicle until a citizen jumped into action to help free her from the fiery vehicle.

Police honored the man, Trevor Self, on Tuesday, June 21, with a “Live Saving Award” for his heroic lifesaving efforts at a city council meeting.

According to police, Officer Toney returned to light duty which is a big step forward as she works to get back to fulltime.

