Officers investigating after two gunshot victims were dropped off at NC hospital

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department said officers responded to Rutherford Regional Hospital on Friday night after two gunshot victims were dropped off in the parking lot.

Officers said after speaking to the victims, they determined the shooting happened somewhere outside of Rutherfordton. They added that they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating this case and working to determine what happened. We will update this story as we learn more.

