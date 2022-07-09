Over two pounds of drugs seized as deputies crack down on trafficking

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized 2.75 pounds of drugs and charged multiple trafficking suspects in less than 30 days.

Deputies said this series of arrests was part of their crackdown on drug trafficking in the area.

“Targeting drug traffickers in our community continues to be one of our top priorities,” stated Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. “The recent arrests and seizure of a sizeable amount of illegal drugs are the result of solid law enforcement work in our county. The efforts of our deputies continue to save lives by removing illicit drugs from our neighborhoods and communities. Please continue to be our eyes and ears and if you see something, say something.”

During this recent period, the following suspect suspects were taken into custody and charged.

Robert Cod

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Schedule I

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine

Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place

3 counts of Probation Violation

He was booked into the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.

Carl Strickland

Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Schedule I

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine

Strickland was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $50,000.

Sammi Ford

Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling

Ford was transported to the Haywood County Detention Center and given a secured bond of $150,000.

Danny Stites

Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Schedule I

Resisting a Public Officer

Eleven counts of Failure to Appear

He was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center and given a secured bond of $2,000,000

Charity Smith

Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine

Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Smith was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $75,000.

Carissa Horner

Felony Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Paraphernalia

He was taken into custody and given an unsecured bond.

James Conard

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Fentanyl

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of Paraphernalia

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place

Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Conrad was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center and given no bond.

Annie Schaefer

Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Two counts of Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place

Annie was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center and given a secured bond of $510,000.

Michael Smith

Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Two counts of Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine

Smith was taken into custody and given a secured bond of $500,000.

Shawn Shelton

Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place

Shelton was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.

