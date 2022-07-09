Over two pounds of drugs seized as deputies crack down on trafficking
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized 2.75 pounds of drugs and charged multiple trafficking suspects in less than 30 days.
Deputies said this series of arrests was part of their crackdown on drug trafficking in the area.
“Targeting drug traffickers in our community continues to be one of our top priorities,” stated Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes of the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. “The recent arrests and seizure of a sizeable amount of illegal drugs are the result of solid law enforcement work in our county. The efforts of our deputies continue to save lives by removing illicit drugs from our neighborhoods and communities. Please continue to be our eyes and ears and if you see something, say something.”
During this recent period, the following suspect suspects were taken into custody and charged.
Robert Cod
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Schedule I
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine
- Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place
- 3 counts of Probation Violation
He was booked into the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $100,000.
Carl Strickland
- Felony Trafficking in Opium or Heroin
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Schedule I
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine
Strickland was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $50,000.
Sammi Ford
- Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling
Ford was transported to the Haywood County Detention Center and given a secured bond of $150,000.
Danny Stites
- Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Distribute Schedule I
- Resisting a Public Officer
- Eleven counts of Failure to Appear
He was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center and given a secured bond of $2,000,000
Charity Smith
- Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
Smith was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $75,000.
Carissa Horner
- Felony Possession of Fentanyl
- Possession of Paraphernalia
He was taken into custody and given an unsecured bond.
James Conard
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Fentanyl
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place
- Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Conrad was taken to the Haywood County Detention Center and given no bond.
Annie Schaefer
- Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Two counts of Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place
Annie was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center and given a secured bond of $510,000.
Michael Smith
- Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Two counts of Felony Conspiring to Traffic Methamphetamine
Smith was taken into custody and given a secured bond of $500,000.
Shawn Shelton
- Two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling Place
Shelton was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center with a secured bond of $250,000.
