Acuna Jr. plus four Braves selected to MLB All-Star game

ATLANTA, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - Five Atlanta Braves players will prepare for the MLB All-Star game. Today, Major League Baseball announced the pitchers and reserves for the 2022 All-Star Game.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. led the National League in voting and will start in the outfield. Also joining Acuna Jr., pitcher Max Fried, catchers William Contreras and Travis d’Arnaud and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Five All-Star selections marks the most for the Braves since the 2011 season.

The All-Star game will be played at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19th.

With 7 games until the All-Star break, the Braves are 52-35. They stand a game and a half back from the lead in the NL East.

For a full look at the complete All-Star game rosters, click here.

Four @Braves teammates are joining Ronald Acuña Jr. in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/flRa219BuA — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.