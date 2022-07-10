Asheville police investigating after man was shot multiple times in back

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person in downtown Asheville on Sunday morning.

Officers said they were patrolling the downtown area at around 2:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots nearby. They searched the area and soon spotted a group of people fleeing from a scene on Spruce Street. When officers arrived at Spruce Street, they found the victim, 24-year-old Jamel Tyjon Grant, lying on the ground.

According to officers, Grant had been shot multiple times in the back. Officers gave emergency treatment to Grant until EMS officials could arrive. He was taken to Mission Hospital for further treatment. However, he later passed away from his injuries.

Detectives and Forensic Technicians responded to the scene and have been examining the incident all morning. According to detectives, they found important evidence and identified a person of interest through their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also call (828) 252-1110 with information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.