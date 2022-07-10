Advertisement

Crews responding to working fire in Anderson County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County fire dispatch said crews are responding to a fire along Pinewood Drive in Anderson County.

Dispatch said the Whitefield Fire Department is among those responding to the scene.

This situation is still developing as crews investigate the fire. We will update this story as officials release new information.

