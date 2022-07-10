Driver dies after car overturns during crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on Sunday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened along Dials Church Road at around 4:00 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Dials Church Road when they went off the left side of the road and lost control before going off the right side of the road. The vehicle then hit an embankment and tree before overturning. Sadly, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 19-year-old Seth Balentine from Gray Court.

No other details about the victim were released. We will update this story as officials give more information.

