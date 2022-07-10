Advertisement

One person dies after driver ignores stop sign in Laurens Co.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Harllees Bridge Road and SC 9 at around 8:25 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling on Harllees Bridge Road when they ignored a stop sign and crashed into the victim’s vehicle. The victim, a passenger in the car, passed away following the crash.

