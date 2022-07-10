Witnesses help pull two passengers from burning car

Advertisement

Witnesses pull passengers from burning car
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A collision between a dump truck and a car in Liberty County sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries Friday.

Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Rogers Pasture Road and Leroy Coffer Highway.

Troopers say the dump truck pulled directly into the path of the car, causing the car to hit the truck and catch fire.

The two passengers in the car suffered serious burns, and officials with Liberty County Fire say two people in the area jumped into action immediately to pull the passengers from the burning car.

“Honestly I didn’t even think about it. I’ve done eight combat tours, lots of rockets, bullets, explosions. I didn’t even think about it, I just ran out there. That’s just the way it is, man, you just gotta do what you gotta do,” said Brian Patterson, one of the people who helped with the rescue.

Fire officials say another witness, Legua Sua also helped save the two. The roadway was closed for several hours Friday for cleanup. The driver of the dump truck refused medical treatment.

