Ball4Good Celebrity Basketball Game gives back to community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a battle on the court Sunday in Spartanburg, but it was all being played for a good cause.

“When the whistle blows and sports start people come together. They come together to fight each other in a positive way, in a respectful way. They come together with passion and I think that in those times we’re really unified and that builds community,” explained Ball4Good Founder Adom Appiah.

Ball4Good started as a homework assignment for Appiah in the fall of 2016 when he was 12 years old.

Ball4Good uses sports to support its community and non-profits.

With the backdrop of a highly competitive basketball game, the foundation gave out around $15,000 to local non-profits and organizations.

“The opportunity to give back, again starting at such a young age with a foundation that is giving to other foundations around the community. He supports other foundations that are giving their all to the kids,” said Spartanburg Mayor Jerome Rice.

While the game may have been the main event, the day had a deeper meaning for Brothers Restoring Urban Hope, BRUH Mentor.

The group mentor organization was given a $10,000 grant.

“To help us providing free summer camps to our youths, over 200 plus youth, but we’ve been fortunate enough to work with and partner with Ball4Good through some of our volunteer work also,” said BRUH Mentor Executive Director Victor Durrah Jr.

With many of its volunteers still in high school, Ball4Good continues to grow and give back.

“Thinking about something, it’s going to take 100 times longer than if you get up and do it,” said Appiah.

Other honorees from the basketball game include Citizen Scholars, Brown Girls Read, and the SC School for the Deaf and Blind.

