Deputies investigating armed robbery at Upstate bank

Generic police lights
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to the Wells Fargo at 1720 Woodruff Road at around 3:18 p.m and began investigating.

Currently, deputies are searching the area for the suspect responsible for the robbery. Deputies described the suspect as a man who is around 6 feet tall with sandy blond hair. They added that he was wearing a black dress shirt, black pants, and a black and white hat.

According to deputies, he pulled out a gun inside the bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully, no injuries were reported after the robbery.

This situation is still developing. We will update the story as officials release new information.

