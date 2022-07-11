Advertisement

Deputies actively searching for missing woman suffering from dementia

Jeanette Wood
Jeanette Wood(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jeanette Wood, an Upstate woman who went missing on Monday morning.

Deputies said Wood was last seen around 6:00 a.m. at an address on Martin Road in Starr, SC. Wood was wearing a purple shirt and blue jean shorts.

According to deputies, Wood suffers from dementia and uses a pacemaker for heart problems. They added that she does not have any medication with her.

Deputies and the Technical rescue team are actively searching for her this afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding Wood is asked to call 911

