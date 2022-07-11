Advertisement

Deputies searching for runaway teenager from area of Buncombe Co.

Michael Watson
Michael Watson(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for Michael Watson, a missing 14-year-old last seen in the Swannanoa area.

Deputies described Watson as around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has blue/green eyes and red hair. They added that he has blue tips in his red hair. Watson was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red jogging pants.

According to deputies, Watson is partially deaf and does not have hearing aids.

Watson was last seen leaving his house in Swannanoa on July 10, 2022. Deputies said he often visits the Marion and Black Mountain areas.

Anyone with information regarding Watson is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.

