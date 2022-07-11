Deputies trying to find runaway teen from Arden

ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a runaway teen from the Arden area.

Kayle Christopher, 17, was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, July 10 and is known to frequent the Arden and Hendersonville areas.

Deputies described Kayle as five foot six and 175 pounds with hazel eyes and dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a red spaghetti strap shirt with blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where Kayle Christopher might be is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

