Former Tiger Lawrence surprised Jacksonville youth sports group

Trevor Lawrence breaks down a huddle at a Gatorade event that gave donations to a Jacksonville...
Trevor Lawrence breaks down a huddle at a Gatorade event that gave donations to a Jacksonville youth sports group on Monday, July 11, 2022.(Gatorade)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence surprised a Jacksonville youth sports group with much needed donations.

Lawrence partnered with Gatorade as an ambassador to surprise F.U.E.L. Youth, a Jacksonville nonprofit offering K-8 care in everything from sports clinics to school tutoring, with a donation. The donation will cover costs like equipment and participation fees for every kid for the next two seasons.

“Giving back to the community is really important to myself and my wife, and then to pair that with sports,” Lawrence said in an interview with CBS Sports. “We both played sports growing up, and obviously that’s what I do now, professionally -- and being able to team up with Gatorade to really try to inspire the next generation to keep playing sports, and to make sports as accessible as possible, that’s really what T.R.U.E. Youth does.”

The former National Championship winning quarterback at Clemson is heading into his second year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence was selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, the Jags quarterback threw for 3,641 passing yards and tossed 12 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.

