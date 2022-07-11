Heating up Tuesday, storms by Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After below normal temperatures for a couple days, we’ll get the classic July heat back on Tuesday. Conditions remain dry until Wednesday afternoon when a front approaches.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Tuesday expect partly cloudy skies and warming temperatures! Highs will rebound back into the mid 80s to 90 in the Upstate. Rain chances should remain low on Tuesday, but a front moves in Wednesday to increase our storm threat.

Scattered storms will develop on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A couple of storms could become severe, with damaging wind potential.

It gets slightly cooler the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and a chance for showers and storms each day. Expect this typical July pattern to continue into the weekend.

We’ll also be watching an area of low pressure along the gulf coast that could help to send some moisture into the southeast.

