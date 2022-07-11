Police searching area after shooting near Greenville County school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville.

We’re told dispatch got a call about a man who was being shot at on West Washington Street, which is near the school.

Officers said someone has been detained and there is no danger to the public.

Sgt. Bragg said the school is locked down and roads are closed around the school. Students that were on campus were there for summer school.

Crews are out searching the area “just be safe”.

MORE NEWS: ‘In need of miracle’: Relentless pastor John Gray in critical care unit

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.