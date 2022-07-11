Advertisement

Police searching area after shooting near Greenville County school

FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter is on scene after a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a shooting near Legacy Charter School in Greenville.

We’re told dispatch got a call about a man who was being shot at on West Washington Street, which is near the school.

Officers said someone has been detained and there is no danger to the public.

Sgt. Bragg said the school is locked down and roads are closed around the school. Students that were on campus were there for summer school.

Crews are out searching the area “just be safe”.

MORE NEWS: ‘In need of miracle’: Relentless pastor John Gray in critical care unit

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson
Police looking for armed, dangerous man wanted for shooting at Anderson Mall
baby, birth, generic premature
Newborn baby surrendered safely to Greer Memorial Hospital
Kayle Christopher
Deputies trying to find runaway teen from Arden
Shooting investigation near Legacy Charter in Greenville
Margaret-Ann Carter gives update after shooting investigation near Upstate school