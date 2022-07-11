Laurens Co. District 55 shares more details about clear backpack policy

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After Laurens County School District 55 announced their new, clear backpack policy last week, parents raised some more questions.

Assistant Superintendent Jody Penland says this was in response to two incidents of students bringing guns on their campuses. So, they had to make some changes for safety.

The parent’s concerns boiled down to price, privacy, and protection.

Laurie Thurston is a former Laurens County teacher who also has a child in high school

“I hate that we’re in this world where we have to do those kinds of things,” Thurston said.

Thurston says she understands why the district made the decision, and feels it’s better than nothing.

“Honestly, I wasn’t surprised,” Thurston said, “I was at the school when we had the lockdown. And as a teacher and as a parent, it was really scary.”

Thurston purchased a new backpack for her child. She says it ran her about $30. On average, they can run $20-$30.

Spill The Tees is a local monogram business that says they’re selling backpacks like hot cakes for around $30. The owner says they already have 100 orders. The bags cost a a little over $20, but for the monogram, it’s an extra $8. This can address the issue of many bags looking the same and the risk of someone getting a bag mixed up. You can buy one here.

However, if you have multiple children, spending $30 a child gets expensive. Penland says the district plans to help.

“We have a backpack drive,” Penland continues, “Where our parents can register their kids to receive a free backpack and school supplies.”

The district gave out 800-1,000 last year, and they plan to do the same this year--if not more.

The other concern parents raised was a problem with privacy. Parents worry that students won’t be able to conceal medication or feminine hygiene products, for examples.

Penland says there’s a solution for that too.

“We applied a small, little bag that they can carry, a clutch, or a pencil-pouch type size bag for them,” Penland said.

The personal bag does have to be smaller than 6x9 inches. Parents fear students will still be able to put a small weapon in a bag that size. Penland says they have some extra layers of defense.

“We are implementing metal detectors at our high schools,” Penland said, “We have those already delivered. And we’re doing training on those over the next few weeks. And then, we’re also purchasing them for our middle schools.”

Plus, the schools will continue to use K-9s.

Thurston plans to support the district.

“I think the district’s trying to do what’s best for the community and for the safety of students. I’m concerned about the durability of the plastic backpacks, but you do what you have to do,” said Thurston.

Read the rules here.

