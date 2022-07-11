Mega Millions jackpot soars to highest number since early 2021

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NC Education Lottery said the Mega Million jackpot now stands at $440 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

Officials said the $440 million prize is the largest jackpot since a group in Pennsylvania won $516 millionv$516 million on May 21, 2021.

“It has been quite a while since we saw a Mega Millions jackpot this high,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Players are dreaming about the prospect of taking home such a big jackpot. We are crossing our fingers that it happens here in North Carolina on Tuesday night.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.5 million, according to officials.

People can buy tickets at any retail location, play online at www.nclottery.com, or by using the lottery’s app.

