Newborn baby surrendered safely to Greer Memorial Hospital

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A newborn baby was surrendered safely to a Spartanburg County hospital on Thursday under South Carolina’s Safe Haven for Babies Act, also known as Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered the same day she was born. She is 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and 20 inches long.

The newborn baby has been placed in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on August 29 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse.

Under Daniel’s Law, babies up to 60 days old can be surrendered at hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire and EMS stations, or churches while they are staffed.

