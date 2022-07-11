Peach Season is Here!

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The state of Georgia may be known as the “Peach State”, but Farmers here in the Palmetto State say our peaches are better.

The summer staple fruit can be enjoyed in all types of ways including classics like cobblers and homemade ice cream to more unusual things like salsa and hot sauce.

Farmer and Owner of Fishers Orchard, Mark Fisher says peaches are in his DNA. He is a fourth-generation farmer. Fishers Orchard was first started in the 1920′s.

He said when you buy their peaches, you’re guaranteed farm-to-table freshness.

“The difference between what you get at the grocery store and what you get at my farm is time. We’re very fresh-oriented,” Said Fisher. “We want it to be picked as fresh as possible and get it to you as fresh as possible and as fast as possible. They will be 24-48 hours but that will be the max that we deal with but a peach from the grocery store on average will be 7-10 days before it hits the aisle.”

He also said this season, they’ve seen an uptick in customers possibly due to the economy.

“We’ve seen a real big boom in people wanting to do, cans, freeze and make preserves, jams, and jellies and all that kind of stuff. It’s almost like we’re having a rewind of the old days where people are getting back to being more prepared.”

However, he said whatever the reason for your visit, he’s glad you’re stopping by and he’s happy he can make your day a little peachy!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.