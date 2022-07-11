Plea deal possible in brutal Anderson County kidnapping, sex assault

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The suspect in a violent kidnapping and sexual assault in Anderson County had a hearing on Monday where officials discussed the option for a plea deal.

Jamaal Harvey was arrested in March 2021 in connection with the abduction of a woman from the Ingles parking lot on Highway 81.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Harvey attacked the woman, who was a complete stranger, from behind and choked her until she passed out. When the victim woke up, she had a rope around her neck and was in Harvey’s car, deputies said.

After transporting the victim to another location, deputies said Harvey sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she looked at him. The victim suffered severe head injuries during the violent attack.

Approximately an hour after kidnapping the woman, deputies said Harvey dropped the victim back at the grocery store. She was hospitalized from her injuries.

Deputies place Jamaal Harvey into a squad car following his arrest on March 10, 2021. (FOX Carolina News)

Harvey was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

During a bond hearing, Harvey said he had “no recollection of what happened,” and had a history of blacking out.

“I’m not a monster,” he said during the hearing last year.

He appeared back in court Monday where officials discussed a 20 to 25 year prison sentence if he enters a guilty plea in the case.

He will have another hearing in August and, if no guilty plea is entered, the case will go to trial.

