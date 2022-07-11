Sun returns today with warmer temperatures

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drier air moves today with below normal temperatures. Abundant clouds will start the day, but we will have increasing sunshine later in the day. Humidity will also be slightly lower to start the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s area wide. For tonight expect partly cloudy skies with areas of fog. Lows will be in the 60s.

Our chances for a few showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday with highs back to near normal, with temperatures topping out near 90 in the Upstate, with mid to upper 80s in the mountains. For Tuesday night mainly dry conditions will be the rule with lows in the low 70s in the Upstate, with mid 60s in the mountains.

Another frontal system approaches the area by midweek increasing our chances for more numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area. The threat for showers and storms continues the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s in the mountains while everyone else will have highs in the middle 80s to near 90.

