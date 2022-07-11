Advertisement

Trial postponed for man accused of driving drunk, killing two Upstate softball players

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed two USC Union softball players back in 2020 was set to begin Monday but has been postponed.

Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say Yuriy Karpik driving drunk on the night of Feb. 7, 2020. At the time of the crash, Karpik was driving for a company called Hub City Delivery.

Court records show Karpik was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 295 when he crossed over the center line, hitting a car head-on, killing Mia Stokes and Grace Revels.

Freshman Mia Stokes (L) and sophomore Grace Revels (R) were tragically killed in a collision...
Freshman Mia Stokes (L) and sophomore Grace Revels (R) were tragically killed in a collision along SC-295 in Spartanburg County on February 7, 2020. The two ladies were members of the USC Union Softball team.(USC Union)

Two others were in the car at the time of the crash including Mia’s twin sister Mallory, according to the court documents.

Karpik faces several charges including two counts of felony DUI.

We’re told both the Stokes and Revels’ families are suing the company and Karpik.

Jury selection was set to begin Monday, but was postponed. A new date has not yet been set.

