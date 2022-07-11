Upstate man arrested on charges connected to sexual exploitation of minors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Greenville County man was recently taken into custody on multiple sexual exploitation charges.

Wilson said the suspect, 25-year-old Daniel Ray Bayne Jr., was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He added that each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to Wilson, CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led them to Bayne. Investigators said they later discovered that Bayne had files of child sexual abuse material.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Attorney General’s Office and the state’s ICAC Task Force helped with the investigation.

