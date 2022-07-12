Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys, Jim Griffin, confirmed that the former Lowcountry attorney is expected to be indicted on murder charges later this week for the deaths of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

Griffin said personnel from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) met with Murdaugh’s family this morning to inform them of the charges.

According to Griffin, the Attorney General’s Office said they have nothing to report at this time. He added that the family was notified of the charges under the SC Crime Victims’ Constitutional Rights

SLED released the following statement on the investigation.

“SLED’s investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is still active and ongoing. Agents are committed to the integrity of the investigation, thus no additional information from SLED will be provided at this time.”

Griffin said as soon as the indictments happen, they plan to seek a bond hearing to have the facts on record. He continued saying he can’t comment any further because Murdaugh hasn’t been officially charged with murder.

SLED is also investigating the death of the Murdaugh family’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Satterfield passed away in 2018 after she allegedly fell at the Murdaugh home. In June, an attorney for the Satterfield family weighed in on the investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is already facing a variety of charges connected to a series

Just last month, the South Carolina Attorney General announced that a State Grand Jury indicted Alex Murdaugh and his former accomplice Curtis Edward Smith for criminal conspiracy and narcotics.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.