Atlanta Braves World Champions trophy to stop in Upstate, WNC on summer tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves announced additional stops of the World Champions Trophy Tour and Greenville, South Carolina is on that list.

The tour will travel throughout “Braves Country” through summer 2022 with a total of 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball.

The trophy will make it’s first stop in the Upstate in Anderson on July 27 at the Anderson University Softball Complex from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

On September 1, the trophy will stop at The Home Depot located at 79 Woodruff Industrial Lane in Greenville from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

It will then stop at the Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 100 Peachwood Centre Drive in Spartanburg from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The trophy will then move to Asheville, North Carolina at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sept. 2

Here’s a full list of confirmed stops on the tour.

