City Council approves funding for additional resource officers at Greenville Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It’s an extra step for safety. Monday the Greenville City Council approved the funding to add a resource officer to three more schools within the city limits.

The long-term goal is to add a school resource officer or SRO to all the schools within the city limits.

“We can start hiring for those positions now,” said Chief Howie Thompson after funding was approved.

The grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Office of Highway Safety and Justice awarded the Greenville Police Department $482,916.

“We have a goal of adding resource officers to all our schools in the city. Right now, we currently have SROs in our 5 middle schools and in our 2 high schools,” said Chief Thompson.

SROs will be added at The Sullivan Center, West Greenville School and Sterling School. Making it a total of 10 schools in the city covered with resource officers.

“This grant does cover all the officer’s salary, benefits and all the equipment associated with the officers position,” said Thompson.

The grant doesn’t cover the whole cost, so the remaining $40,000 will come out of the city’s pocket.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” he said.

Next, they’ll tackle 10 elementary schools currently without an SRO. Chief Thompson hopes not only will the SROs ease parents’ concerns, but SROs will also be a friend to the students too.

“If you go to any of our schools, you’ll see the SROs participating in the school events, you know they’re playing basketball with them at PE, they are dancing with them, they are in their classrooms helping them with work” he said.

The SROs will be employed by the police department, not the school district.

Chief Thompson says ideally, they’ll like to have the new positions opened up soon and filled by next school year.

