Driving schools increase tuition as gas prices increase

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As gas prices continue to rise, so does the tuition at some Upstate driving schools.

We called around to over one dozen, in Greenville County. Almost every school that answered said they were increases prices, in some way.

We checked with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. To obtain a license under the age of 17, you must take a Driver’s Education course, complete 40 hours of supervised driving, plus wait six months after getting your permit.

Lance Collins is the operations director at Auto Safe Driving School, in Greenville.

“We’ve gone up about $50, overall, for a full student, a teenage student that has to have six hours of driving and eight hours of classroom,” Collins said.

Collins says it’s been a few years since he’s had to raise tuition.

“When we raised at the beginning of the year, that was long overdue, it had been three or four years,” said Collins.

Plus, now there are distance fees if you live far enough away from trainers.

Tina Dodd is the founder and CEO of Driver Alert Training Academy, LLC., in Greenville.

“I believe it was $349. Now, it’s $398,” Dodd said, “Saturday classes were $384. So, it’s now $425.”

Collins’ attendance is holding steady. However, Dodd says hers has decreased due to parents choosing to wait until their teen turns 17 to avoid the course costs. At that age, or older, you can get a regular license with no restrictions or courses after obtaining a permit and waiting six months. A parent still has to sign the application with you.

Dodd says it’s not just gas, everything to run the school has gone up.

“The ripple effect from the fuel increase--vehicle maintenance. So, that had increased about 12 percent,” said Dodd, “And we constantly need tires, new tires. So, that was an increase of 24 percent.”

There are ways to save money. Collins says compare testing fees for DMV and driving schools to see what is most reasonable.

“Most of our students do the test with us, but there is an option to do the test at the DMV,” said Collins.

Both schools say they’re doing everything they can to prepare good drivers and help parents out.

“We will be offering a payment plan here soon. So, they can pay on that plan. And once it’s paid for, they can start that training,” Dodd continues, “We’re trying to find ways to accommodate everyone.”

