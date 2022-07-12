Fundraiser held for family of fallen deputy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A fundraiser of special significance was held in Simpsonville Monday night to benefit the family of fallen Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event at the King Tut Grill restaurant went toward a fund for deputy Aldridge’s family.

King Tut owner Warner Bouzek has been a close friend of the family for more than 30 years. He says emotions are still raw weeks after Aldridge’s passing.

Officers from Simpsonville PD also showed up to support their fallen brother. Corporal Adam Bradshaw says the bond of the badge runs deep, which is why they wanted to pay their respects Monday evening.

“The family bond behind law enforcement runs extremely deep,” Bradshaw told FOX Carolina. “Very close knit--no matter where you’re from.”

“I think everybody is just trying to take it day by day at this point,” said Bouzek, when asked how family and friends of Deputy Aldridge we coping. “It really hasn’t been long enough to have sunk in hard.”

Bradshaw says two of their officers, ex-military, came upon a fallen American flag a couple days ago. Those officers took the flag, cleaned and folded it, and then they say they realized--it was a sign; the flag represented a fallen hero, and the life he gave serving his community.

Monday night, they presented that flag to deputy Aldridge’s mother Deborah, who was at the event. One by one, officers formed up in a line to hug her, and thank her for the life and service of a fellow brother.

If you’d like to donate to the family of Deputy Austin Aldridge, the gofundme is still active online. All donations go towards his wife Jessica and the couple’s unborn child.

Deputy Aldridge’s mother Deborah told FOX Carolina Monday night that she wanted to thank the community for all the support they’ve given the family through this tough time.

