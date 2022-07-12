Greenville Liberty prepare for first ever trip to playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This is what the season builds up for.

“Very rewarding,” Julie Carlson, Greenville Liberty Head Coach, said. “Very humbled. Very fortunate.”

“To even get this far is just really cool.” Grace Baghdady, Greenville Liberty forward, said.

“Everyone’s just kind of really hyped at this point.” Alexah Fite, Greenville Liberty forward, said.

In the Greenville Liberty’s inaugural season, the team is preparing for the post season.

“They’ve raised the bar and they’ve raised the scale and I just want to thank all the players that have contributed to get us to this point.” Carlson said.

The Liberty dominated their first regular season, finishing 8-2-2. They’re playing with a high amount of confidence.

“We’re going into it pretty confident,” Baghdady said. “We’ve done a lot of team building recently and I think that brings up our level of confidence as well.”

“To be a part of something like this, something this big and just awesome,” Fite said. “There’s all these amazing players and amazing coaches. I’m so prideful and so honored to have been able to play with everybody here.”

The records are wiped clean once the playoffs start. It’s a whole new season.

“From the first whistle, as soon as that first whistle starts, that mentality between the ears is everybody’s ready to go,” Carlson said. “I think experience is going to weigh a lot as far as the starting line up. And so we’re looking obviously for our older leadership to lead the start of the game and then bring some younger legs to come in and help finish it off.”

Time to bring the energy.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Baghdady said. “We’ve had a really good atmosphere all season long.”

“Hype. 100 percent.” Fite said. “Music blasting. Everyone dancing. It’ll be a blast. I’m so excited. It’s going to be amazing.”

The Liberty will play the Long Island Rough Riders at home at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. If you would like a ticket to the game, click here.

The USL W League quarterfinals schedule is here 🤩



Which match are you most excited for?#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/8qOYzgRsJK — USL W League (@USLWLeague) July 11, 2022

