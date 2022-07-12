Heating up today, showers and storms return Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For today expect partly cloudy skies and warming temperatures! Highs will rebound back into the mid 80s to 90 in the Upstate. Rain chances should remain low, with a better chance of an isolated shower or storm in the mountains. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s to around 70.

A cold front moves in Wednesday to increase our storm threat. Scattered storms will develop on Wednesday afternoon into the evening. A couple of storms could become severe, with damaging wind potential along with some heavy rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

It gets slightly cooler the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and a chance for showers and storms each day. Expect this typical July pattern to continue into the weekend.

We’ll also be watching an area of low pressure along the gulf coast that could help to send some moisture into the southeast.

