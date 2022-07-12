Historical landmark under development in Wellford

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -There’s major development happening along Highway 29 at Interstate 85 in Wellford. The historical landmark, New Hope Farm, is getting a facelift.

This project was approved by the Spartanburg County Council a few months ago and annexed for the City of Wellford.

“They’re able to provide some of the infrastructure needs; sewer, water, good fire protection and police protection,” Spartanburg County councilman David Britt said.

FOX Carolina reached out to Wellford city administrator, Chris Guy, about public safety and traffic to learn if there would be any changes.

He sent a statement.

As far as I know there are no current plans to install new traffic lights or roads, but if there are concerns that arise from the community in regards to those issues we will contact the DOT to try to resolve those issues. The city of Wellford does have authority to dictate what developments will and will not be approved in our jurisdiction, but the Evolve Apartments were already approved from the county prior to Wellford annexing that property and we have accepted what the county approved.

We do not anticipate there to be an increased need for public safety personnel, but there will still be adequate patrolling of the area with the number of officers the city currently employs. If there is an increase in criminal activity in that area, the city will take the necessary steps to deal with that.

There’s currently a house and barn that sit on the property. The house a Folk Victorian, built in 1885. Pictures from the South Carolina Department of Archives and History show how structures look many years ago.

This will be a mixed use development with ten, 28 apartment unit buildings.

The apartments will range one to three bedrooms.

Guy told FOX Carolina the apartments will range from 800 to 1,300 square feet. Other amenities will be a fitness center, resort-style pool, pool house, grilling cabanas, pickleball courts and a dog park.

The house on the property will be converted into a coffee shop/cafe and the barn to a brewery.

Development of historical landmark. An old barn to be converted to a brewery (Provided by development manager)

The development is happening through Evolve Companies LLC, which is based out of North Carolina.

The projected is expected to take 30 months.

