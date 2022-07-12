Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with another vehicle on Sunday

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office announced that a motorcyclist passed away in the hospital a few days after crashing in Greenwood County.

Officials said the motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of West Cambridge Avenue and Kitson Street on Sunday. He was taken to Prisma Health in Greenville County for treatment. However, he passed away at 3:20 p.m. on July 12, 2022.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Austin Grey Hamlett from Greenwood.

No other information about the crash was released. We will update this story as officials give new information.

