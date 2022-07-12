Advertisement

NC man charged after shooting in Forest City injures two

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said one person is in custody after two people were injured during a shooting on Monday night.

Officers said they responded to Oldcastle Lane after someone reported that people had been shot. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown.

According to officers, the suspect, Jorey Edward Harris, was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

