NC motorcyclist running from SC troopers dies in crash, coroner says

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist from North Carolina died Monday night after colliding with another vehicle near downtown Blacksburg.

The coroner said 21-year-old Joseph Wyatt Stancil of Iron Station was being pursued by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on West Cherokee Street around 8:40 p.m.

We’re told Stancil failed to stop and collided with a Ford Escape as it pulled in front of him from Mountain View Drive. Stancil was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Upstate deputies show how a small gesture can go a long wayhttps://www.foxcarolina.com/news/#:~:text=NEWS-,Upstate%20deputies%20show%20how%20a%20small%20gesture%20can%20go%20a%20long%20way,-Updated%3A%202%20hourshttps://www.foxcarolina.com/news/#:~:text=NEWS-,Upstate%20deputies%20show%20how%20a%20small%20gesture%20can%20go%20a%20long%20way,-Updated%3A%202%20hours

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.