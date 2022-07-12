Officers working to identify alleged credit card thief

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are working to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a person’s credit cards last month.

Officers said the suspect supposedly stole the victim’s wallet from a cart in Public on June 10, 2022.

According to officers, the suspect then used the credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from stores such as Belk’s, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx and Walmart.

Officers believe the suspect was driving what appeared to be a 2012-2016 white Ford Expedition. They added that he wore ”scrubs” and had a cross tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Inv. James Donnelly at 864-881-3108 or jdonnelly@simpsonvillepd.com. People can also send tips anonymously by calling Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 864-232-7463 or by visiting www.greenville.crimestoppersweb.com.

