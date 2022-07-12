Advertisement

Police to conduct routine active shooter training at Greenville Co. school

Mauldin PD hosting training at Mauldin Middle School.
Mauldin PD hosting training at Mauldin Middle School.(Mauldin Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that the Mauldin Police Department plans to conduct routine active shooter training at Mauldin Middle School this week.

Officials said law enforcement vehicles may be at the school during these training. However, there is no cause for concern.

According to officials, no students will be on campus during these exercises. They added that the training is not open to the public

