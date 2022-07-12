Advertisement

Rare orange lobster discovered at Red Lobster has new home at Ripley’s in Myrtle Beach

Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at...
Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.(Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A rare lobster was saved from being someone’s dinner at a Red Lobster in Florida.

Workers immediately noticed an orange lobster had been shipped to their restaurant and went on a mission to save the rare find.

Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at...
Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.(Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach)

Red Lobster reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach and the attraction agreed to take the crustacean.

“Here at Ripley’s, we take pride in honoring all of the unusual curiosities the world has to offer and when Red Lobster reached out about an orange lobster they had in their possession, Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach answered the call and happily welcomed the extraordinary crustacean to her new home this week,” Ripley’s said.

Red Lobster and Ripley’s Aquarium named the orange lobster Cheddar in honor of the restaurant’s beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Two members of Ripley’s husbandry team went to Florida, carefully packed up Cheddar and drove her to Ripley’s Marine Science Research Center. It’s a state-of-the-art quarantine and research facility, where Cheddar is currently getting acclimated.

Tours of the Marine Science Research Center are opening up to visitors on July 20, where they can be educated on animal care, conservation efforts and also meet Cheddar.

Cheddar’s orange shell is caused by a genetic mutation that causes it to produce more of a particular protein than other lobsters. Orange lobsters are one in 30 million!

Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at...
Cheddar, a rare orange lobster, was discovered at Red Lobster in Florida. She now has a home at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.(Source: Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A local restaurant and the Simpsonville Police Department got together to help benefit the fund...
Fundraiser held for family of fallen deputy
School Supply Jam
FOX Carolina School Supply Jam returns!
The Masked Singer National Tour made its way to Greenville, with a very familiar face behind...
Surprise local celebrity participates in Masked Singer competition in Greenville
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Arts Center to hold benefit concert for family of Trooper John S. Horton
Alzheimer's Walk
Organizers to hold ‘warm up’ for Walk to End Alzheimer’s