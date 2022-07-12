SC Attorney General challenges regulations on dishwashers and laundry machines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he is joining 11 others in a lawsuit against the United States Department of Energy (DOE).

Wilson said this lawsuit concerns the 2022 DOE ruling called “Energy Conservation Program: Product Classes for Residential Dishwashers, Residential Clothes Washers, and Consumer Clothes Dryers.” Wilson argued that this ruling is ineffective because it rolls back regulations from 2020 that created a new class for washing machines with shorter wash times and dishwashers with cleaning cycles of 60 minutes or less.

“These new rules have consumers seeing their money go down the drain,” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, The Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA) allows the DOE to regulate the energy efficiency of certain products. He added that the 2020 regulations were created after people complained that their appliances ran poorly due to energy rules.

Allegedly, the machines ran slowly to be more “energy efficient.” However, Wilson claimed this did not save energy since many consumers would run their machines twice to attain an acceptable cleaning job.

Officials from Arizona and Louisiana are the co-leaders of this lawsuit. Along with Wilson, the Attorney Generals from Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are also joining the lawsuit.

